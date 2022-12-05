Collaboration Between ROHM and BASiC Semiconductor Develops a More Efficient SiC Technology

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

A signing ceremony was held at ROHM’s headquarters in Kyoto to commemorate the occasion. ROHM Semiconductor and Shenzhen BASiC Semiconductor revealed a collaboration on SiC power devices targeting improved performance for economical SiC solutions for electric vehicle powertrains. Weiwei He, General Manager of Shenzhen BASiC Semiconductor Ltd., says “Amid the undergoing technological revolution of new energy vehicles, the emergence of SiC power devices stands out as the key to improving electric drive efficiency.

The partnership will utilize both ROHM Semiconductor’s and Shenzhen BASiC Semiconductor’s assets to deliver onboard power modules. “BASiC Semiconductor's early involvement in the automotive SiC power module business has led to breakthroughs in both product and market development. We are honored to work with ROHM, an internationally renowned semiconductor manufacturer, to develop high performance, high reliability automotive SiC power devices that meet customer needs and contribute to innovation in electric vehicle technology while reducing CO2 emissions,” continues Weiwei He

Isao Matsumoto, President and CEO of ROHM Co., Ltd. believes, “We are extremely pleased to enter into a strategic partnership with BASiC Semiconductor to provide competitive SiC solutions for the new energy vehicle market. ROHM has long been working towards achieving a decarbonized society through advanced electronics technologies. As the role of semiconductors in the automotive market continues to grow, ROHM will strive to manufacture high quality products that can lead to the creation of a safe, secure, environmentally friendly society.”

For more information, visit basicsemi.com, rohm.com.