Infineon and Eatron Partner to Advance Automotive Battery Management Solutions

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

October 31, 2023

News

Together, Infineon and Eatron are helping electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers solve three technological challenges that have inhibited increasing customer adoption of EVs: range anxiety, charging speed, and battery health.

“Infineon’s AURIX TC4x PPU enables us to offer AI-based battery diagnostics, including lithium plating detection, as well as prognostics, such as state of health (SoH) and aging trajectory, and remaining useful life (RUL) prediction at the edge,” said Umut Genc, CEO of Eatron. “Coupled with our market-leading state of everything (SoX) solution, which provides the most accurate and robust cell-level estimation of available charge, power, and battery health, this gives users of the TC4x the opportunity to have the leading BMS solution enabled by our software and machine learning models.”

The PPU, an on-chip single instruction, multiple data (SIMD) vector digital signal processor (DSP), is designed to reduce computation time compared to traditional CPUs. Infineon offers an automated toolchain within its ecosystem to ensure convenient and efficient handling of the PPU. An automated toolchain helps customers to automatically convert existing models into vectorized code.

For more information, visit: www.eatron.com

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

Automotive - Electric Vehicles/Powertrain
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
Automotive
