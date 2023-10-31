Infineon and Eatron Partner to Advance Automotive Battery Management Solutions

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Together, Infineon and Eatron are helping electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers solve three technological challenges that have inhibited increasing customer adoption of EVs: range anxiety, charging speed, and battery health.

“Infineon’s AURIX TC4x PPU enables us to offer AI-based battery diagnostics, including lithium plating detection, as well as prognostics, such as state of health (SoH) and aging trajectory, and remaining useful life (RUL) prediction at the edge,” said Umut Genc, CEO of Eatron. “Coupled with our market-leading state of everything (SoX) solution, which provides the most accurate and robust cell-level estimation of available charge, power, and battery health, this gives users of the TC4x the opportunity to have the leading BMS solution enabled by our software and machine learning models.”

The PPU, an on-chip single instruction, multiple data (SIMD) vector digital signal processor (DSP), is designed to reduce computation time compared to traditional CPUs. Infineon offers an automated toolchain within its ecosystem to ensure convenient and efficient handling of the PPU. An automated toolchain helps customers to automatically convert existing models into vectorized code.

