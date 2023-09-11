Magnachip Targets Electric Vehicle Market with New 1200V and 650V IGBTs

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

SEOUL, South Korea - Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation launched its 1200V and 650V Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs), designed for the positive temperature coefficient (PTC) heaters of electric vehicles (EVs).

Built upon Magnachip’s Field Stop Trench technology, the new AMBQ40T120RFRTH (1200V) and AMBQ40T65PHRTH (650V) IGBTs offer a minimum short-circuit withstand time of 10µs, enabling PTC heaters to be protected from a permanent failure in the event of overcurrent conditions.

The thick and large heat sink of the TO-247 package allows these new IGBTs to excel in heat dissipation, making them well-suited for applications requiring high power and efficiency, such as both the upper and lower sides of power management integrated circuits of PTC heaters.

For more information, visit: www.magnachip.com