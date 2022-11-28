ROHM, Mazda, and Imasen to Develop Inverters for e-Axle Using ROHM SiC Power Modules

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

In a joint development agreement, ROHM Semiconductor, Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda), and Imasen Electric Industrial Co., Ltd., (Imasen) have plans to develop inverters and SiC power modules for the electric drive units of electric vehicles, including e-Axle. ROHM is participating in this ‘cooperative framework for the electric drive units development and production’ by reverse developing SiC MOSFETs and modules starting from the finished vehicle.

This collaboration is aimed at managing the electricity consumption of e-Axles, for example, which integrate a motor, reduction gearbox, and inverter into a single unit to determine the driving performance and power conversion efficiency of electric vehicles. Additionally, SiC MOSFETs are expected to improve efficiency even more.

According to Ichiro Hirose, Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer; Oversight of R&D, Cost Innovation and Innovation, Mazda Motor Corporation, “We are pleased to collaborate on the development and production of e-Axle with ROHM, who hopes to create a sustainable mobility society through outstanding semiconductor technologies and advanced system solution development capabilities, to co-create a new value chain that directly links semiconductor devices and vehicles in both directions as electrification brings us closer to carbon neutrality. By partnering with like-minded companies, Mazda is committed to injecting ‘driving pleasure’ into every product - including electric vehicles.”

The goal of this collaboration and development is to move toward electric vehicles that are more carbon neutral. In electric vehicles, the inverter is important to the drive system, and it needs to be efficiently developed to elongate the driving range and decrease the onboard battery size, with the overall goal of improving SiC power devices.

For more information, visit: https://www.rohm.com/products/sic-power-devices