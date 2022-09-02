Embedded Computing Design

Versinetic to Launch EV Charging Software Development Kit at CENEX LCV 2022

September 02, 2022

Versinetic and ByteSnap Design will be launching an EV charger software development kit (SDK) on stand C4-609 at this year’s CENEX LCV event.

CENEX’s focus for the event is the future direction for the low carbon vehicle community to address 'What Next?' questions, for technology and market developments. 

Versinetic’s new EV charger development kit has been designed to reduce R&D risk and fast-track IoT application development across all sectors. 

The kit features an RDC-DD 6mA leakage sensor; Single RGB status LED board; IEC-62196 Type 2 socket; Socket lock; 3 phase MID meter; MantaRay smart charge controller; EEL AC charge controller; 1 x 4 pole contactor; 1 x 2 pole contactor; and ISO/IEC 14443A and MIFARE Classic RFID smart card reader board.  The kit also comes complete with wiring diagrams and instructions. It will provide users with a working model to support product development by enabling production and test connectivity set up.

Dunstan Power, director of Versinetic, said: “Not only will our EV Charger Development Kit help you set up the software and your connection to the OCPP back-end provider of your choice; it will also fast-track you several steps towards having your own complete charger...De-risking development and discovering the best configuration for your requirements has never been easier.”

The Versinetic team will be on hand on stand C4-609 to explain how the company’s new SDK can help take charger concepts from just technical to well-designed solutions, combining the versatility and ingenuity of both hardware and software.

The smart charging communications controller, MantaRay, has the power to run complex algorithms, allowing EV charging systems to deliver solar-generated power to vehicles. LinkRay, is a solution that operates in passive mode for the majority of the time, but has flexibility engineered in to allow it manage load balancing in an offline setting.

To secure a meeting with Versinetic’s expert EV charger engineering and development team on stand xxx to talk to them about refining specifications, optimising designs and 

For more information, visit: https://versinetic.com/hardware/ev-charging-development-kit/

Register for the event here: https://www.cenex-lcv.co.uk/ 

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

