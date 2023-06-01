Embedded Computing Design

How Software Redefines the Value of the Automotive Industry

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

June 01, 2023

How Software Redefines the Value of the Automotive Industry

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Dr. Moritz Neukirchner, Head of Software Architecture at Elektrobit, joins us to discuss the business and technology challenges surrounding the growth of software-defined vehicles, and where OEMs and suppliers will generate the most value in automotive in the future.

Next on Dev Talk with Rich and Vin, the two are speaking with Stuart Feffer, the co-founder and former CEO of Reality AI. The company was acquired by Renesas in July of 2022, making Stuart the current Head of Real-Time-Analytics at Renesas, and this week Rich and Vin are asking Stuart, “Where do you begin your AI-based design?”

But first, the Insiders are discussing their experiences surrounding smart energy and utilities, and power supplies, specifically solar and Gallium Nitride (aka GaN) semiconductors. 

 
