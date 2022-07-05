IAR Systems Enables Innovation in Automotive by Providing Full Support for Renesas RH850

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

IAR Systems announced its new v3.10 of IAR Embedded Workbench, and IAR Build Tools for Renesas RH850, a device often used to create solutions in the next generation vehicles by the automotive industry globally.

The complexity of automotive applications require real-time control without sacrificing performance. This can be achieved with modern multi-core RH850 Automotive MCUs from Renesas. According to the press release, IAR Systems is the only tool vendor to deliver development tools for the entire line-up of Renesas MCUs.

The IAR Embedded Workbench for RH850 and IAR Build Tools for RH850 have been upgraded to the latest technology platforms, including the latest C/C++ language (library support for the C++17 language standard), which will allow developers to build more advanced code to handle more complex tasks.

Today's release also includes 64-bit IDE & Editor enhancements with Dark Mode, and cross-platform IAR Build Tools streamlined for automated build and test processes in frameworks built on Ubuntu, Red Hat, or Windows.

The release also provides developers with extensions for Visual Studio Code to meet increasing customer demand. The extensions are compatible with the latest versions of IAR Embedded Workbench, and IAR Build Tools for RH850, made available seamlessly at Visual Studio Code Marketplace.

The latest version of IAR Toolchain for RH850 supports all the latest Renesas RH850 high-performance and scalable automotive multicore MCUs.

The IAR Toolchain provides design flexibility for embedded developers working with the Renesas product portfolio. It also delivers suitable performance and allows customers to switch between different architectures and choose the one best suited for a specific application while using the same development tools. The products from IAR Systems are designed to simplify the reuse of code, shorten time to market, and reduce design time and project cost while improving productivity.

As a Renesas Alliance Partner, IAR Systems are committed to continuing to supply high-end tools for all Renesas MCUs, beyond the +4000 Renesas devices already supported.

For more information, visit: www.iar.com

