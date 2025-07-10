Expanding Digital Keys, Accelerating Automotive Storage, and AGI

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, we’re joined by Bahar Sadeghi, Technical Director at CCC, and Alysia Johnson, CCC President, to talk about the latest expansion of the CCC Digital Key™ Certification Program, which now includes support for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technologies.

Later in the episode, Ken chats with Russell Ruben, WW Automotive and IoT Segment Marketing Director at Sandisk, about the evolution of automotive storage, why fast data retrieval is more critical than ever, and how AI is reshaping autonomy and control within vehicles.

But first, Rich, Ken, and Tiera kick things off with a conversation on Artificial General Intelligence, what it could mean for the tech landscape, whether companies should pursue it, and whether something that powerful is even achievable.