Valens Semiconductor Delivers Full Visibility for Truckers

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

January 29, 2024

News

Hod Hasharon, Israel. Valens Semiconductor launched the VA700R Series delivering 4Gbps of bandwidth and link distances up to 40 meters/130 feet ideal for longer vehicles. "Valens Semiconductor's connectivity solutions are high-performance – and that doesn't just mean the highest bandwidth or the lower error rate – it also means the longest link distance," said Gideon Kedem, SVP and Head of Automotive Business at Valens Semiconductor.

The new series contains the VA7021R Serializer and the VA7004R Deserializer ideal for complete visibility for medium and long vehicles. The SerDes offers up to 8MP (4K) cameras at 30 frames per second with bit-accuracy, making it ideal for ADAS applications.

Kedem ends, "Our chipsets are the connectivity infrastructure upon which automotive OEMs and Tier 1s can build their future innovations. With the unprecedented resilience and link distance of the VA700R, these innovations will become available to millions of truck drivers around the world, who operate the most dangerous vehicles on the road while having to contend with limited visibility."

CES 2024: Industry-Leading Link Distance of the VA7000 Series from Valens Semiconductor on Vimeo.

For more information, visit valens.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

