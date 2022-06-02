Embedded Computing Design

ZettaScale Technologies Spins Out from ADLINK and Raises Strategic Investment from TTTech Auto

June 02, 2022

News

The investment marks the start of a strategic partnership between the two companies that will result in the creation of the first European implementation of Data Distribution Service (OMG DDS) that is certified for use in series cars and enables ZettaScale to expand its market coverage from robotics and mission critical middleware to the automotive market.

“We have been seeing convergence across industries including the internet of things, robotics, AI and autonomous vehicles for some time, but developers need new tools to be able to integrate these technological advances into real world systems,” said Angelo Corsaro, CEO of ZettaScale.

The partnership will result in the creation of Motionwise Cyclone DDS, combining TTTech Auto’s Motionwise software and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) technologies with ZettaScale’s open-source Cyclone DDS. The product will be safety-certified under ISO 26262, and be made available for automotive and non-automotive applications, including those that are a part of ZettaScale’s existing robotics and mission critical markets.

“System-wide safety is one of the biggest challenges for highly automated driving,” said Friedhelm Pickhard, Chief Growth Officer of TTTech Auto. “MotionWise Cyclone DDS will help car manufacturers to reduce time-to-value while guaranteeing the overall system safety and providing excellent UX, flexibility, security and E2E vehicle properties. Standards and open-source technology are the cornerstones of safety and performance.”

For more information, visit TTTech Auto.

