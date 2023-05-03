Latest Technologies Come Together For Great Sound

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Blog

I generally don’t write about finished consumer products; rather, I stick to the components and technologies inside. However, it’s always nice to see when the technologies we cover come together to make a great product. And that’s exactly the case in the Soundcore Motion Boom Plus speaker.

The speaker is a little heavier than I’d like (around 5 lbs.), but because it’s waterproof and dust-proof, built to IP67, I give the design team a little leeway. And the speakers need to be slightly larger to produce the sound that it does, which is better, louder, and more “bassy” than I’ve heard from similar speakers. The company claims that it improves the bass performance through some proprietary algorithms. The total output power is 80 W, which breaks down into 30 W for each of the two woofers and 10 W from each of the two tweeters.

The sound can be configured to your preferences using an iOS or Android app, which connects to the speaker through Bluetooth 5.3. Using a feature called PartyCast, you can stream from the speaker to other speakers via Bluetooth. It also incorporates the True Wireless Sound (TWS) specification. With a 13,400 mAh battery, you get more than 20 hours of play time.

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT. More from Rich