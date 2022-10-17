ROLEC’s IP 66 technoBOX ABS Enclosures Now In 10 Sizes

Press Release

Image Provided by ROLEC ROLEC’s smart, modern technoBOX industrial electronic enclosures are now available in 10 sizes.

Tried and trusted IP 66 rated technoBOX offers designers and OEMs a robust and cost-effective housing for a wide range of electronics and electrical applications.

The bevelled lid – which enhances the enclosure’s aesthetics – is recessed to accommodate a membrane keypad, front plate or product label. Threaded screw bosses in the base and lid can be used to install PCBs, mounting plates and terminal rails.

ROLEC’s technoBOX is molded from tough, long-life ABS (UL 94 HB) in light gray (RAL 7035) as standard. Its 10 sizes range from 2.60” x 2.00” x 1.37” to 9.49” x 6.33” x 3.14”. Many of these sizes are compatible with other standard products.

Accessories include ABS external mounting brackets (which can be turned by 90°), self-adhesive front plates, mounting plates, external hinges, case feet, cable glands and supporting DIN rails for series terminals. Only the mounting brackets, supporting rail and feet are available for the smallest size.

ROLEC can supply technoBOX fully customized, ready for installing electronic components. Customization services include CNC machining, engraving, laser processing, display windows, digital printing of legends, logos and graphics, and assembly/installation of accessories.

For more information, view the ROLEC website: https://www.rolec-usa.com/en/enclosures-accessories/technobox/