Application Highlight: Infineon Enables Smart Home & Building

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Smart Home is a thorny problem. What is a Smart Home? Nearly every home has Wi-Fi now, and most have additional connected, or IoT-enabled, devices. Whether those be smart locks with cameras, connected light bulbs, power meters and thermostats, or all the way to home hubs or assistants controlling all of the above, Smart Home tech is finally starting to become part of many people’s home life.

But is a smart home actually different from a regular home, or are all homes with Wi-Fi smart? Well, one way to define the line is to say that a smart home is equipped with technologies that make occupants’ lives more convenient and the space more energy efficient.

This separates the individual devices from the concept of the smart home. The range of technologies, devices, and applications that can be included in a smart home might all contribute to the convenience and efficiency of the home, and together make it a smart home. To be smart under this definition requires powerful connectivity, and that the devices be built with compatible semiconductor solutions.

Semiconductors empower smart appliances, devices, and systems within the smart home or building and enable them to sense, analyze, and process situations, environments, and conditions. As sensors collect, interpret, and process real-time data, that data is used to trigger responses.

From intelligent air conditioning units to smart home security solutions, each smart home function depends on intelligent semiconductors. As the dynamically developing smart home industry evolves and matures, it is ever more important to have a reputable and reliable partner in smart home semiconductor technologies like Infineon to help develop and deploy next-generation solutions.

Application Use Cases

Infineon has deployed a portfolio of best-fit, ready-to-use semiconductor solutions tailored to smart homes, and that experience allows engineers and developers to create innovative applications that meet consumer demands now and in the future.

The XENSIV sensor range from Infineon is a key example. It is designed to enable accurate and reliable status monitoring in smart home devices. Knowing the status of a smart home device in a reliable way is obviously important to successful operations and can also be a security measure by showing early signs of several kinds of attacks.

On the topic of security and privacy, management of these issues must be treated as critical smart home infrastructure. Security solutions keep all activities and systems secured and out of harm’s way in a world with never-ending threats to personal data. To face these challenges, a key Smart Home Application from Infineon is the company’s OPTIGA product family of hardware-based security solutions. OPTIGA is built to provide the right level of security to protect both data and devices in smart home appliances. The built-in IGBT power semiconductors that can be deployed in discrete or module packages, and combined with driver ICs, integrated IPM solutions, and XMC microcontrollers from Infineon, together allow any smart home or building solution to have a longer lifecycle, make less noise, consume less energy, and still make life simpler.

Infineon’s components are designed and built to be smart, secure, and energy efficient in whatever application. The company’s one-stop shop setup makes it possible for engineers to gather all the components and solutions that are required for any project, and they are easy to integrate into existing designs in need of upgrades.

As a part of the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF), dedicated to making the IoT attainable by establishing the necessary interoperability standard for connected devices, Infineon is ready to help deploy devices that can discover and communicate with one another, regardless of manufacturer, operating system, chipset, or physical transport.

Building new solutions for the smart home is challenging because of all the protocols, standards, platforms, and technological complexities. Infineon’s in-depth expertise with home automation systems and its own products and solutions allows the company’s experts to act as support for developers entering or growing in the smart home space. They can guide partners through the exciting smart home market while they explore new opportunities and business models, and revenue sources.

A partner to point the way toward the smart home is an invaluable asset, and Infineon is positioned to be one of the best partners available.

Additional Resources:

Product Page: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/applications/smart-home-building/