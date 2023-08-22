Embedded Computing Design

Engineering Hero: Yes, You Can Run From an Earthquake

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

August 22, 2023

Watch Nandini discuss her role in an Android-based earthquake early warning system here.

 

In the second installment of our Engineering Heroes series, sponsored by Wind River, we honor Nandini Kappiah, a Senior Director of Software Engineering at Google. Nandini grew up in Bangalore, India, and didn’t own a computer until she decided to pursue software engineering in college at 18 years old.

Now, she manages 180 people in the Android group at Google, focusing on the areas of location, authentication, and personal safety. Specifically, Nandini and her team contributed to the development of California’s ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system. 

The ShakeAlert system impacts millions of Android device users all along the west coast of the U.S. thanks to Nandini and her team, seismologic expertise from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), and several other partners. Tune in to hear from Nandini herself about how she manages her day-to-day life.

