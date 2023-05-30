Wincomm is Dropping on Computex 2023
May 30, 2023
News
Join Wincomm as it showcases its industrial and medical panel PCs at Computex. Visitors to Hall 1F, booth K1125a, will witness Wincomm demonstrate its market value within the industrial and medical fields as they exhibit solutions that include medical grade, food grade, full IP waterproof, and explosion proof grade ePlatforms.
Medical
Wincomm’s stainless steel medical panel PCs also include protection from dust accumulation, a operating temperature range of -20ᵒC to 60ᵒC, and are easily viewed when sunlight is a detrimental factor.
Series consists of:
Industrial
Wincomm leverages Intel’s Celeron processors for its industrial solutions. The industrial platforms provided by Wincomm are ideal for environments requiring wireless remote device management systems. The following solutions will be demonstrated during Computex 2023:
WTP-9H66 series
For more information, visit wincommusa.com.