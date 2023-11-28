Embedded Computing Design

Wincomm Leverages AI for In-Surgery Assistance

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 28, 2023

News

Image Credit: Wincomm

Wincomm released its 19”-24” Raptor Lake Medical AI Panel PC WMP-19S/22S/24S series leveraging Intel 13th Gen. Core i9/i7/i5 processor with 35W(max), 24/16/14 cores, MXM graphic card slot ready for A4500/A2000/A1000, IP65 front, dual video-in/out ports design, 250W power supply, optional UPS battery, and a PCIex4 expansion slotMXM GPU Card / UPS Battery Inside.

The WMP-19S/22S/24S series utilizes AI for diagnosis, surgery, and overall hospital operations.  

WMP-19S Medical AI Raptor Lake 19"

  • Anti-Bacteria (MRSA) Plastic Housing & Touch
  • 19" 1280x1024, 350 nits Diagnostic Panel
  • High performance intel 12th /13th/14th generation Core i CPU
  • Supports Dual Channel DDR5 up to 64GB
  • Projective Capacitive Multi-touch screen (10 fingers)
  • Optional Independent Nvidia A4500 graphic with 16GB dedicated video memory
  • Video in port with RGB Color adjustment function

WMP-22S Medical AI Raptor Lake 22"

  • Anti-Bacteria (MRSA) Plastic Housing & Touch
  • 21.5" Full HD (1920 x 1080) AHVA Diagnostic Panel
  • High performance intel 12th /13th/14th generation Core i CPU
  • Supports Dual Channel DDR5 up to 64GB
  • Projective Capacitive Multi-touch screen (10 fingers)
  • Optional Independent Nvidia A4500 graphic with 16GB dedicated video memory
  • Video in port with RGB Color adjustment function

WMP-24S Medical AI Raptor Lake 24"

  • Anti-Bacteria (MRSA) Plastic Housing & Touch
  • 23.8" Full HD (1920 x 1080) MVA Diagnostic Panel
  • High performance intel 12th /13th/14th generation Core i CPU
  • Supports Dual Channel DDR5 up to 64GB
  • Projective Capacitive Multi-touch screen (10 fingers)
  • Optional Independent Nvidia A4500 graphic with 16GB dedicated video memory
  • Video in port with RGB Color adjustment function

For more information, visit wincommusa.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

