Wincomm Leverages AI for In-Surgery Assistance
November 28, 2023
News
Wincomm released its 19”-24” Raptor Lake Medical AI Panel PC WMP-19S/22S/24S series leveraging Intel 13th Gen. Core i9/i7/i5 processor with 35W(max), 24/16/14 cores, MXM graphic card slot ready for A4500/A2000/A1000, IP65 front, dual video-in/out ports design, 250W power supply, optional UPS battery, and a PCIex4 expansion slotMXM GPU Card / UPS Battery Inside.
The WMP-19S/22S/24S series utilizes AI for diagnosis, surgery, and overall hospital operations.
WMP-19S Medical AI Raptor Lake 19"
- Anti-Bacteria (MRSA) Plastic Housing & Touch
- 19" 1280x1024, 350 nits Diagnostic Panel
- High performance intel 12th /13th/14th generation Core i CPU
- Supports Dual Channel DDR5 up to 64GB
- Projective Capacitive Multi-touch screen (10 fingers)
- Optional Independent Nvidia A4500 graphic with 16GB dedicated video memory
- Video in port with RGB Color adjustment function
WMP-22S Medical AI Raptor Lake 22"
- Anti-Bacteria (MRSA) Plastic Housing & Touch
- 21.5" Full HD (1920 x 1080) AHVA Diagnostic Panel
- High performance intel 12th /13th/14th generation Core i CPU
- Supports Dual Channel DDR5 up to 64GB
- Projective Capacitive Multi-touch screen (10 fingers)
- Optional Independent Nvidia A4500 graphic with 16GB dedicated video memory
- Video in port with RGB Color adjustment function
WMP-24S Medical AI Raptor Lake 24"
- Anti-Bacteria (MRSA) Plastic Housing & Touch
- 23.8" Full HD (1920 x 1080) MVA Diagnostic Panel
- High performance intel 12th /13th/14th generation Core i CPU
- Supports Dual Channel DDR5 up to 64GB
- Projective Capacitive Multi-touch screen (10 fingers)
- Optional Independent Nvidia A4500 graphic with 16GB dedicated video memory
- Video in port with RGB Color adjustment function
For more information, visit wincommusa.com.