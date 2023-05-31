Wincomm Leverages Alder Lake for Medical Panel PCs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Wincomm Wincomm released its Intel 12th Generation Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron (35W) processor powered WMP-22T(-PIS)/24T(-PIS) series for operating room applications. During operations, the fanless platform leverages up to 250W of power to support dual video-in/out ports, one PCIex4 expansion slot, and a 2.5" SSD/HDD slot for selection.

The WMP-22/24T(-PIS) series arrives with latest medical certification,UL/cUL Safety V3.2, and is available in both a 21.5” and 23.8” design. A clear image is provided by an AHVA(=IPS) upgraded LCD with HDMI video-in and up to three extended displays.

