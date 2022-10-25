Analog Devices Engineers a Sustainable Future at electronica 2022

WILMINGTON, Mass. & MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analog Devices, Inc. will showcase its innovative technology and solutions for industrial automation and instrumentation, automotive, healthcare, consumer and communications applications at electronica 2022 from November 15-18 (Munich, Germany in hall C4, booth 125.)

With over 30 demos, keynote speeches, and technical presentations from ADI experts, visitors will discover how ADI is working to engineer a sustainable future through areas such as intelligent factory and building automation, smart robotics and autonomous machines, automotive electrification, immersive in-cabin experiences, sustainable energy and grid stabilization, 5G and next-generation connectivity, intelligent and safe consumer devices, and preventive digital healthcare.

Demo Highlights:

Industrial Automation and Instrumentation

Industrial and building automation systems are rapidly digitizing, combining sensing, connectivity, and analytics to enable a new level of energy efficiency to unlock key insights and deliver personalized outcomes. Demonstrations featuring advanced intelligent motion control, asset health monitoring, seamlessly connected intelligent edge devices, and efficient power management showcase just some of the ways ADI’s technologies are building a more sustainable industrial future. Examples include communications technology to unlock the intelligent edge in the digital factory, advanced optical sensing for controlling robots with pinpoint accuracy, and integrated systems for intelligent building automation.

Automotive

ADI’s technologies are helping automotive manufacturers transform the in-cabin environment with audio, voice, Ethernet, and display solutions, as well as advanced battery solutions for electric vehicles. Through ADI’s technology, the automotive industry can offer more immersive, personalized in-cabin experiences. Demonstrations include a complete battery management system for lithium-ion energy storage, the ADI LISTN™ platform allowing the concurrent operation of two independent voice assistants inside the cabin, and Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link™ (GMSL)-based SerDes solutions enabling automotive OEMs to deploy high resolution sensors in tomorrow´s software-defined vehicles.

Healthcare

ADI is working with customers to shape the future of digitized and decentralized healthcare, helping to make care more accessible and affordable for all. Smart sensors, precision analog, high-performance signal processing, and advanced algorithms are at the heart of ADI’s healthcare solutions. Featured demos include a non-contact health monitoring system, an industry-first vital signs monitoring module placed on or inside a patient’s mattress or pillow, and an exercise bike with a low-cost power meter which also supports an ADI biometric sensor platform for activity tracker wristbands. ADI’s Health Sensor Platform 4.0, an open-source reference design for a chest patch providing 24/7 vital signs monitoring, will also be featured.

Consumer and Communications

A display wall will highlight innovative consumer devices developed by customers and supported by ADI’s digital signal processing, audio, video, power, and software solutions. Products will include low power wireless headphones and best-in-class soundbars as well as next-generation consumer devices creating highly immersive interactions between people and technology. Communications solutions on display will include a high-speed wireless data interconnect system and optimized power designs for 5G RF signal chains.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies.