Bota Systems opens Customer Experience Center at Innovation Hub

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

In a new release, Bota Systems, a maker of multi-axis force-torque sensors, has announced the opening of its own Customer Experience Center at HEIDENHAIN’s CONNECT Manufacturing Innovation Hub in Fremont, California.

Customer experience centers are becoming a key strategy for managing all the customized solutions entering the embedded marketplace.

The new center reportedly will showcase Bota Systems’ complete portfolio of force-torque sensors along with a Mecademic robot demonstrating the key applications. Bota said that visitors will experience firsthand how the sensors can optimize robotic performance in a range of industrial settings.

HEIDENHAIN’s CONNECT Manufacturing Innovation Hub, is 12,000 square feet and opened earlier this year as a space dedicated to fostering collaboration and advancing motion control technologies. HEIDENHAIN is promoting the co-use of the facility with OEI/OEM partners for collaborative projects and demonstration space in the Bay Area. Further expansion of the CONNECT Hub infrastructure is planned at the Schaumburg IL facility in early 2025.

“Bota Systems embodies the type of forward-thinking, innovative companies we are excited to partner with at the CONNECT Hub,” said David Doyle, President and CEO, HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION. “Their force-torque sensors enhance robotic sensing where force control matters.”

“We’re delighted to work with HEIDENHAIN, one of the true leading lights in automation and robotics, and I look forward to seeing our partnership develop,” said Klajd Lika, CEO & Co-Founder at Bota Systems.

Force-torque sensors, critical for modern robotics, measure the forces and torques applied to their surface, enable robots to perform complex interaction tasks with precision and adaptability. These real-time feedback sensors are key to enhancing robotic dexterity and safety.

As robotics systems grow ever more sophisticated, giving customers and potential customers an inside look at these systems can be most powerful.