congatec Releases Computer-on-Modules 5G Robots and Material Handling Systems

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by congatec Inc.

congatec has made available new Computer-on-Modules for 5G connected smart factories and industrial automation designed to simplify and accelerate the development of collaborative robotics and material handling systems.

The smart mobility platforms are appropriate for deployment in outdoor temperatures from -45°C to +85°C. Target applications for these platforms range from next generation of real-time connected, functionally safe self-driving vehicles to smart manufacturing and material handling applications ranging from collaborative and cooperative robots to substitutive solutions such as robots for THT assembly of PCB boards.

OEM vendors of next generation smart logistics vehicles and manufacturing robots need 5G device connectivity for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-x communication, or respectively, robot-to-robot and robot-to-x-communication. All this needs to be applied with real-time capabilities and functional safety.

“congatec positions itself as the embedded computing platform and ecosystem provider that supports smart logistics vehicle and manufacturing robot vendors comprehensively in all these tasks, from TSN capable rugged Computer-on-Modules for the extended temperature ranges and real-time hypervisor technologies to application ready OEM platform building blocks provided by our constantly expanding network of solution partners,” says Farhad Sharifi, general manager at congatec Americas.

