Embedded Computing Design

Enabling Smart Robotics with Single-Board Computing

August 24, 2023

Whitepaper

As robots get smarter, they’re able to tackle more tasks, relieving humans of tedium and hazard. But how are they getting smarter?


AdvantechPart of the answer is in a proliferation of form factors and increasingly sophisticated software stacks. Both rely on powerful compute architectures, such as single-board computing.

In this whitepaper from Advantech, you can learn about the evolution of robots from the behemoths of factory floors decades ago to a range of devices that can be helpful in the warehouse, out in the field, on the roads, or even in the home.

Ready to view and download this whitepaper?













Read our Privacy Policy to understand what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it. You may receive a request for your feedback from OpenSystems Media.

Analog & Power
TI Simplifies Current Sensing with New Hall-Effect Sensors and Integrated Shunt Solutions

August 23, 2023

MORE
Automotive
Modern Vehicles Call for Modern Solutions: How FPGAs Can Transform the Automotive Industry

August 23, 2023

MORE
Healthcare
Ambiq Announces Apollo4 Lite and Apollo4 Blue Lite System-on-Chips to Accelerate Remote Monitoring in Digital Health Applications

July 18, 2023

MORE
Storage
Secure Boot: An Integral Security Feature for Code Storage, Operating Systems, and Data Storage

August 15, 2023

MORE