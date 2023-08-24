Enabling Smart Robotics with Single-Board Computing

As robots get smarter, they’re able to tackle more tasks, relieving humans of tedium and hazard. But how are they getting smarter?

Part of the answer is in a proliferation of form factors and increasingly sophisticated software stacks. Both rely on powerful compute architectures, such as single-board computing.



In this whitepaper from Advantech, you can learn about the evolution of robots from the behemoths of factory floors decades ago to a range of devices that can be helpful in the warehouse, out in the field, on the roads, or even in the home.