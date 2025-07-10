Inside LG’s Lighthouse Factory: Where AI, Automation, and Quality Unite

With the power of AI, modern manufacturing is developing at a faster pace than before. Factories equipped with intelligent systems are now driving innovation by using real-time data to optimize performance and efficiency. Manufacturing is no longer just sensors and conveyer belts, it is a conglomerate of AI, automation, and the engineers and factory workers that work alongside technology.

I was invited to tour LG’s Lighthouse Factory in Clarksville, Tennessee where the company has three production lines manufacturing top-load and front-load washing machines and dryers for the US market. My first impression was the sheer magnitude of the factory. The entire site area is 310 acres with the factory having a floor space of around 13 football fields.

The size allows LG to produce 1.2 million washers and 600,000 dryers on an annual basis. That is one new appliance every 13 seconds, about 6,000 units a day. There are more than 900 employees working alongside some heavy technology including around 200 AGVs (Autonomous Guided Vehicles) and AMRs (Autonomous Mobile Robots), 130 fixed robots, and AI/Machine Vision.

Stepping into the factory, our guide, Charles Lonergan, Director of Manufacturing at LG Electronics, paused to show us the factory’s digital twin and explained how this representation allows for predictive maintenance, optimization of its processes, and real-time monitoring and control. Upon seeing this, I knew I was in for something special.

AGVs and AMRs

LG’s Lighthouse factory employs over 200 AGVs and AMRs that are guided by close to 20,000 QR codes. The codes are stickered to the floor in a four-by-four pattern throughout the facility. All 16 codes on a sticker are the same. When I asked why, the answer Charles gave me was simple, normal wear and tear.

In the beginning, the stickers did not contain as many QR codes, however they were needing to be replaced at an alarming rate, think robot tires, forklifts, and general walking over them. The AGVs and AMRs need one good QR code to scan out of the 16, so if one of the codes is not scannable, the robots will scan the sticker until it finds one it can read moving on without delaying other processes.

The AGVs and AMRs also know when it is time for their batteries to be replaced, and they make their way to the automated battery station where they get a new battery and go about the tasks integrated into them.

AI on the Floor

AI-enabled fixed robots are utilized for fastening tasks with smart torque monitoring. Each robot can automatically adjust to align fasteners accurately, ensuring consistency. The collected torque data feeds into the system for traceability and process enhancements.

To detect any kind of a defect, the factory has AI-enabled cameras to review critical connection points. The system notices subtle placement errors or component misalignments, helping to reduce rework and improve overall reliability.

LG uses its proprietary Plug-in for Intelligent Equipment (PIE) platform for deep learning and analyzing of collected operational information. It proactively alerts technicians to potential equipment issues before they become problems.

Quality Control

Going through the factory and listening to Charles, one thing was clear about LG and how it operates. It wants every product that leaves its factory to be in working order with no problems for customers. 100 percent of all products are tested using a blend of AI and human interaction.

To uphold this standard, LG traces every individual product from the factory floor to the customer using a specific label for that machine ensuring if there is a problem that arises, it can be traced to better optimize production later.

LG’s Lighthouse Factory sets the standard for automation and AI in a manufacturing environment. As I was in the conference room waiting to leave, my eyes caught a picture hanging on the wall. It was of LG Group Founder In Hwoi Koo with a quote that brought the experience full circle, he said, “If a single defect is found among 100 units, then the remaining 99 units will be considered defective by our customers. Selling large quantities for the sake of sales is not the best solution. Every product we assemble for our customers must be of excellent quality. Building customer trust by providing superior product is the most important thing to remember.”

LG has proven that investing in automation and AI, along with qualified technicians, can drive both efficiency and uncompromised quality. LG is currently licensing its smart manufacturing IP to over 20 companies, many in the automotive market.