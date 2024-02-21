Let Axiomtek Help Control Your AMRs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek released its new ROS 2 AMR controller, the ROBOX500, designed for heavy-duty industrial AMR’s powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor (code name: Alder Lake P). The solution collaborates with Linux Ubuntu 22.04 LTS OS with a software bundle including ROS 2 nodes with docker images, a web-based management system, AprilTag and shape detection, precise positioning, and obstacle avoidance.

“From the mechanism, every detail on the ROBOX500 is designed for heavy-duty, including longer and thicker cooling fins, and M12-type lockable connectors. And the controller takes wide voltage input from 9 to 60 VDC,” said Cynric Chiu, a Product Manager of the TIoT Team at Axiomtek.

According to Axiomtek, its ROBOX500 supports an M.2 Key E 2230 slot for a Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module, an M.2 Key B 3052 slot for a 5G module, as well as one SIM slot, with variety of I/O options including two M12 X-code GbE LAN, four M12 A-code USB 3.2 Gen1/USB 2.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, one USB 3.1 Gen1 port, one DIO (16-CH DI/8-CH DO) with isolation, four 4-wire RS-232/RS-422/RS-485, one RJ45, two CAN 2.0 A/B with isolation, one HDMI 1.4b, one Mic-in, one Line-out, and four antenna openings.

“The ROBOX500 is future-proofed with its 4-channel GMSL interface, currently supporting the Intel RealSense D457 with ease. An 8-channel GMSL upgrade is on the horizon, unlocking the potential for connecting to eight cameras and taking the AMR vision capabilities to the next level,” continued Chiu

Additional Highlights

DDR4 SO-DIMM

Wide operating temperature from -20°C to +70°C

Wide voltage input from 9 to 60 VDC

Supports Axiomtek AMR Builder Package

Chiu ends, “Axiomtek’s ROBOX500 is the first AMR controller in the X86 architecture with the GMSL interface on the market, providing a more stable and longer distance for image transmission, optimizing the data processing, and ensuring the precision of working action. The rugged AMR controller boasts powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics with 96 execution units, ideal for light AI inference. It also features an M.2 Key M 2242 slot for expanding AI capabilities with an optional AI module.”

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com/ROBOX500/