Mouser New Product of the Week: Xilinx Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Typically developed as a comprehensive package for hobbyists, students, and engineering professionals alike, a robotics starter kit is an accessible and organized way for individuals to expand and explore new skills to develop machine vision, factory automation, and industrial communication and control applications.

Built for robotics and industrial applications, the Xilinx Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit is designed as a development platform based on and pre-installed with the Kria K26 SOM for versatile edge vision use cases. Equipped with the Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC-based silicon device, the Kria Robotics Kit supports the combination of multiple processing units and programmable logic on one chip, unlocking a variety of capabilities for the aforementioned applications.

The Xilinx Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit in Action

The 132 mm x 140 mm x 36 mm Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit’s form factor features a SOM and carrier card. The SOM features 2x 240-pin connectors, and all SOM I/O is available for sensor and network connectivity use cases. The carrier card supports interfacing options, such as a power solution, Ethernet interfaces, SFP+ connectivity, an SLVS-EC sensor interface, and a microSD card.

The robotics kit includes real-time networking interfaces like four RJ45 Ethernet Ports (10/100/1000) and one SFP+ optics (10G) for 10GE vision. To further support high-performance industrial vision use cases, the kit also features a SLVS-EC Rx for high-speed serial interfacing that can be used for transmitting data and clock signals between components, four USB 3.0 for camera interfaces, and a DisplayPort 1.2a for advanced, high-bandwidth connections to computers, TVs, and other display devices.

Roboticists and embedded developers can utilize expansion on the KR260 with PMODs and the PMOD ecosystem, and Raspberry Pi headers that extend to any sensor or interface, like Wi-Fi adapters and/or RS485.

The KR260 features an active thermal cooling solution which supports the K26 SOM’s total maximum thermal power dissipation of 15W. It also features a heat sink, heat sink cover, and fan, and supports an operating temperature of 0°C to 35°C and a storage temperature of –40°C to 75°C.

Getting Started with the Xilinx Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit

The Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit includes native ROS 2 support and Ubuntu support with the Kria Robotics Stack (KRS), and can be further supported by the Xilinx Vivado and Vitis tools.

For more information, and an up-close look at the kit, see Embedded Computing Design’s Dev Kit Weekly video featuring the Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit.

The Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit is available in commercial and industrial grade variants for production deployment. For more information about getting started with the kit see the User Guide (UG1092).

Additional Resources: