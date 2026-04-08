Octolux RDS by NTX Embedded Enables Rapid Prototyping and Pre-Production Validation

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: NTX Embedded

NTX Embedded introduced its Octolux RDS (Rapid Development System) offering automation engineers a development platform that enables them to define and fully validate a working pre-production system in just 12 weeks. When utilized, OEMs can meet the ever-growing demand for artificial intelligence with ease-of-use, efficiency, improved control, security, and enhanced connectivity in new commercial and industrial equipment.

“We’re providing a measurable advantage in giving our customers an effective and trusted way to quickly deliver competitive, fully supported products that successfully supply these digital transformation capabilities,” said Doug Cougle, senior vice president of operations and business development at NTX Embedded.

Users can seamlessly change knobs, switches, and LED segment displays thanks to NTX Embedded’s immersive HMI and intuitive full suite of UX/UI designs. Octolux RDS includes standard blocks, software and firmware development, hardware system design and integration, mechanical design, regulatory compliance, along with full production support. Also included is a ruggedized HMI and daughter boards that simplify development, streamline assembly, and increase reliability.

According to the press release, NTX Embedded is collaborating with ADOM, who is building the first AI native programmable cloud factory for prototyping and testing electronics remotely.

“The ability to seamlessly go from prototype to production with a perfectly-honed user experience that adds state-of-the-art functionality is a game-changer for industrial system engineers,” said John Lauer, founder of ADOM.

For more information, visit ntxembedded.com.