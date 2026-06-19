Embedded Computing Design

The Road to Automate 2026: Taiwan Excellence Highlights FATEK’s M Series PLC and the FATEK HMI

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 19, 2026

Blog

Image Credit: FATEK

Automate 2026 will host the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Booth 441 highlighting 23 Taiwan Excellence award-winning companies demonstrating 41 products shaping the future of intelligent automation via advanced motion control, robotics, industrial computing, edge AI, AIoT, and connected manufacturing technologies.

FATEK AUTOMATION CORPORATION will be at the booth showcasing its M Series PLC and the P5 Series HMI.  

M Series PLC:

FATEK’s latest mid-range M PLC offers enhanced 0.8 ns/LD CPU performance with support for LD, ST, FB, SFC, and MF programming languages. Featured is expandable DIO up to 2048 points and up to 16 communication ports for flexible connectivity. With built-in 24-axis motion control, linear, circular, and helical interpolation, synchronization, and electronic cam functions, it is ideal for flying shear, rotary knife, packaging, coating, and complex multi-axis automation applications.

Highlights:

  • Industry-leading 0.8 ns/LD CPU processing speed
  • Supports LD, ST, FB, SFC, MF programming languages
  • Expandable DIO up to 2048 points
  • Expandable up to 16 communication ports
  • Built-in 24-axis motion control
  • Supports linear, circular, helical interpolation and synchronization
  • Electronic cam for flying shear and rotary knife applications
  • Ideal for packaging, coating machines, and multi-axis automation systems

FATEK HMI

FATEK HMI supports hundreds of PLC drivers and streamlines the integration of OPC UA, SQL databases, and MQTT, allowing seamless connectivity with a wide range of devices, industrial equipment, and cloud platforms. Its FvDesigner engineering software delivers rich graphic libraries, customizable templates, and built-in support for scripting, recipe management, alarms, and data logging. FATEK HMI provides flexible, efficient, and intelligent automation solutions through comprehensive security, user access control, and reliable performance.

Highlights:

  • Supports hundreds of PLC drivers and integrates OPC UA, SQL databases, and MQTT for seamless connectivity with diverse devices and cloud platforms.
  • FvDesigner features rich graphic libraries and templates for fast project development.
  • Built-in support for scripting, recipe management, alarm systems, and data logging—flexible and fully featured.
  • Comprehensive security mechanisms and user access control to ensure system stability and data protection.
  • Designed to meet diverse automation control and smart integration requirements.

For more information, visit fatek.com/en.

For more information about Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Automate 2026, visit taiwanexcellence.us.

 

 

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Chad Cox is the Production Editor at Embedded Computing Design. His responsibilities are centered around content creation, writing and editing, and article research and development. Chad covers industry news and events and is known to interact with various industrial leaders via on-premise visits and online interviews. He is responsible for the digital footprint and dissemination of news via social media posts, advertising creation and the production of newsletters including the Embedded Computing Design’s Daily.

He is well versed in many facets of industrial computing including Edge AI, IoT, Processing, Security, Open Source, and more.

Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature and holds a master’s in education.

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