CTA to Welcome Members of Congress to CES '23

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

During CES 2023, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) will host speakers from Congress, and more than 150 government officials from around the globe, including federal and local representatives. The lecture series will include sessions on Leaders in Technology Program and the Innovation Policy Summit where you will learn the next wave of policy around critical systems involving privacy, health equity, trade policy, competition, artificial intelligence, and autonomous drive vehicles.

Schedule of Events:

Incoming Congressional Black Caucus Chair, U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV), will lead a delegation of 10 other prestigious members of the Congressional Black Caucus to CES.

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director, Jen Easterly, will discuss cybersecurity preparedness during a session.

January 5 at 10 a.m. PST

U.S. Department of Energy Secretary, Jennifer M. Granholm, will speak on the Biden-Harris Administration’s plans to increase access to and use of energy efficiency tools.

January 6 at 3:15 p.m. PST

Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter of the Federal Trade Commission and Commissioners Nathan Simington and Geoffrey Starks of the Federal Communications Commission will participate in the “Conversation with a Commissioner” session, a series of one-on-one conversations.

January 7 at 9:20 a.m. PST.

U.S. Representatives Yvette Clarke (D-NY), Jay Obernolte (R-CA), and Darrell Issa (R-CA) will discuss tech priorities for the 118th Congress.

January 7 at 10:40 a.m. PST.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Alan Davidson will provide remarks about what is next for 5G and the effort to expand broadband access.

January 7 at 2:20 p.m. PST.

“We are thrilled to welcome an impressive group of government officials to CES 2023,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “We look forward to these conversations about how government and the tech industry can work together to ensure innovation continues to thrive in the U.S.”

CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on Jan. 5-8, 2023 with Media Days taking place Jan. 3-4, 2023.

Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, and here for registration details.