AAEON Introduces Industrial-Grade SBC with DDR5, Triple Display, and Extensive I/O Options

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

May 29, 2025

Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON released the EPIC-RPS7, a four-inch industrial single-board computer with support for 12th, 13th, and 14th Generation Intel Core Processors (up to 65W) and up to 64GB of DDR5 (4800/5200) using two SODIMM slots. The board was developed as an entry-level cost option for space constrained applications in smart manufacturing including industrial control, PLC automation, and remote monitoring.

Delivered are eight total USB interfaces, four physical USB 3.2 Type-A ports paired with four USB 2.0 via pin header. It integrates four COM connectors (two for RS-232/422/285 and two for RS-232), an 8-bit GPIO, as well as SMBus and I2C. The board can utilize both 19V to 24V and 12V power inputs via an 8-pin DC input socket.

Wired and wireless connectivity is taken care of via two LAN ports running at both 2.5GbE and 1GbE speed, one full-size Mini Card/mSATA slot, a Nano SIM slot, and both an M.2 2280 M-Key and M.2 2230 E-Key for NVMe and Wi-Fi module installation.

The EPIC-RPS7 delivers multi-display capabilities with DP 1.2 (3840 x 2160 @60Hz), VGA (1920 x 1080), and a dual-channel LVDS connection.

For more information, visit aaeon.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

