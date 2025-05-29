AAEON Introduces Industrial-Grade SBC with DDR5, Triple Display, and Extensive I/O Options

AAEON released the EPIC-RPS7, a four-inch industrial single-board computer with support for 12th, 13th, and 14th Generation Intel Core Processors (up to 65W) and up to 64GB of DDR5 (4800/5200) using two SODIMM slots. The board was developed as an entry-level cost option for space constrained applications in smart manufacturing including industrial control, PLC automation, and remote monitoring.

Delivered are eight total USB interfaces, four physical USB 3.2 Type-A ports paired with four USB 2.0 via pin header. It integrates four COM connectors (two for RS-232/422/285 and two for RS-232), an 8-bit GPIO, as well as SMBus and I2C. The board can utilize both 19V to 24V and 12V power inputs via an 8-pin DC input socket.



Wired and wireless connectivity is taken care of via two LAN ports running at both 2.5GbE and 1GbE speed, one full-size Mini Card/mSATA slot, a Nano SIM slot, and both an M.2 2280 M-Key and M.2 2230 E-Key for NVMe and Wi-Fi module installation.

The EPIC-RPS7 delivers multi-display capabilities with DP 1.2 (3840 x 2160 @60Hz), VGA (1920 x 1080), and a dual-channel LVDS connection.



For more information, visit aaeon.com.