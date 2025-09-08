AI-Ready ASUS NUC 15 Pro Gets Fanless Cooling with Akasa’s RC Pro Case Lineup
September 08, 2025
News
Akasa announced that its Turing RC Pro, Maxwell RC Pro, Pascal RC, Newton RC, and Plato RC cases now support ASUS NUC 15 Pro motherboards with its Thermal Design Point (TDP). The ASUS NUC 15 Pro is an AI-enabled mini-PC powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) and when combined with an Akasa fanless cases, is ideal for AI development, edge computing, digital content creation, and enterprise applications.
The ASUS NUC 15 Pro delivers cutting edge computing including Intel Arc graphics for AI acceleration and stunning visual performance, Intel vPro for enterprise-grade security and management, and up to 96GB of dual-channel DDR5-6400 memory for seamless multitasking and high-speed workloads.
Connectivity options include Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and various high-speed USB 3.2 Gen2 ports. The platforms support up to four 4K displays via dual HDMI 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4.
Turing RC Pro (A-NUC101-M1B)
- Fanless brushed aluminum enclosure with a copper thermal module and dual heatpipes for 40W TDP
- Dual Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, USB, HDMI and LAN
Maxwell RC Pro (A-NUC102-M1B)
- Bi-symmetrically extruded aluminum fins
- Adjustable thermal module and dual copper heatpipes
- Supports 40W TDP
- Two USB Type-A ports, dual Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, HDMI and LAN
Pascal RC (A-NUC103-M1B)
- IP65-rated
- Up to 28W TDP
- Includes power adapter, USB 3.0, HDMI, and network cables
Newton RC (A-NUC105-M1B)
- Up to 28W TDP
- Dual Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, HDMI and LAN
- VESA mount
Plato RC (A-NUC106-M1B)
- Low-profile 1U-compatible design (240 x 39 x 247mm)
- Up to 28W TDP
- Dual Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, HDMI and LAN
- VESA mounting compatible with an optional 1U rackmount front panel for wall rack, cabinet and appliance server mounting
For more information, visit akasa.com.tw/.