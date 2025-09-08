Embedded Computing Design

AI-Ready ASUS NUC 15 Pro Gets Fanless Cooling with Akasa’s RC Pro Case Lineup

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

September 08, 2025

News

Image Credit: Akasa

Akasa announced that its Turing RC Pro, Maxwell RC Pro, Pascal RC, Newton RC, and Plato RC cases now support ASUS NUC 15 Pro motherboards with its Thermal Design Point (TDP). The ASUS NUC 15 Pro is an AI-enabled mini-PC powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) and when combined with an Akasa fanless cases, is ideal for AI development, edge computing, digital content creation, and enterprise applications.

The ASUS NUC 15 Pro delivers cutting edge computing including Intel Arc graphics for AI acceleration and stunning visual performance, Intel vPro for enterprise-grade security and management, and up to 96GB of dual-channel DDR5-6400 memory for seamless multitasking and high-speed workloads.

Connectivity options include Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and various high-speed USB 3.2 Gen2 ports.  The platforms support up to four 4K displays via dual HDMI 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4.

Turing RC Pro (A-NUC101-M1B)

  • Fanless brushed aluminum enclosure with a copper thermal module and dual heatpipes for 40W TDP
  • Dual Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, USB, HDMI and LAN

Maxwell RC Pro (A-NUC102-M1B)

  • Bi-symmetrically extruded aluminum fins
  • Adjustable thermal module and dual copper heatpipes
  • Supports 40W TDP
  • Two USB Type-A ports, dual Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, HDMI and LAN

Pascal RC (A-NUC103-M1B)

  • IP65-rated
  • Up to 28W TDP
  • Includes power adapter, USB 3.0, HDMI, and network cables

Newton RC (A-NUC105-M1B)

  • Up to 28W TDP
  • Dual Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, HDMI and LAN
  • VESA mount

Plato RC (A-NUC106-M1B)

  • Low-profile 1U-compatible design (240 x 39 x 247mm)
  • Up to 28W TDP
  • Dual Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, HDMI and LAN
  • VESA mounting compatible with an optional 1U rackmount front panel for wall rack, cabinet and appliance server mounting

For more information, visit akasa.com.tw/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

