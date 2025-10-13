ARBOR Introduces Fanless 23.8-Inch Industrial Panel PC with Intel i3-N305 and Dual 2.5GbE LAN

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: ARBOR Technology ARBOR Technology introduced its rugged 23.8-inch fanless panel PC, the SP-241C-1N305, leveraging the Intel Core i3-N305 processor (8 cores, up to 3.8GHz) and is designed for industrial automation, smart manufacturing, and HMI applications. Featured are two 2.5GbE LAN ports powered by Intel I226-V controllers delivering quick and reliable network connectivity, ideal for multi-node communication and remote monitoring.

Flexible storage options include M.2 SATA, M.2 NVMe (OEM option), and a 2.5” HDD/SSD bay, enabling user identified storage capacity requirements. Supported I/O consists of RS232/422/485, USB 3.2, HDMI (up to 4K resolution), and GPIO, enabling seamless integration with sensors, displays, and peripheral devices.

For mission-critical uses, the SP-241C-1N305 operates at a temperature range of -10°C to 60°C while also withstanding shock (10G) and vibration (2Grms). It has an IP66-rated front panel with an industrial-grade 10-point capacitive touchscreen and Full HD LED-backlit display.

The solution allows a wide voltage input range (10~36V DC) and integrates a lockable Phoenix connector with built-in over-voltage protection. Mounting options include panel mount, wall mount, and VESA (75x75mm) mounting.

For more information, visit arbor-technology.com/en/product/SP-241C-1N305.