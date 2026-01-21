BIOSTAR Launches EdgeComp MU-N150 and MS-NANO for Scalable Edge Computing and AI Workloads

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: BIOSTAR

BIOSTAR announced a new dual-track edge computing approach for its EdgeComp industrial computing portfolio focusing on the growing needs of IoT deployments and edge AI applications. It allows system designers to deploy purpose-built platforms created for specific application requirements. EdgeComp offers two specialized solution paths, the EdgeComp MU-N150 is enhanced for edge computing and IoT environments, while the EdgeComp MS-NANO is engineered to deliver intensive edge AI workloads, including AI vision and intelligent automation.

The fanless, compact, and energy efficient EdgeComp MU-N150 leverages the Intel Twin Lake N150 quad-core processor. It supports triple 4K display output via HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C, alongside dual 2.5GbE LAN connectivity making it ideal for digital signage, smart retail systems, environmental monitoring, and other IoT-driven edge applications.

Built around NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano modules, the EdgeComp MS-NANO offfers scalable AI performance for real-time inference, AI vision, and data-intensive workloads. It supports modern AI frameworks and offers industrial-grade I/O, including CAN bus and multiple serial interfaces. Thanks to its flexible expansion options for wireless and cellular connectivity, the platform is ideal for automation systems, robotics platforms, and intelligent infrastructure in edge AI applications across industrial and smart city scenarios.

During embedded world Germany 2026, BIOSTAR will exhibit its complete range of EdgeComp solutions. Visitors to BIOSTAR’s booth (Hall 3, Booth 3-456) will witness how BIOSTAR’s edge computing innovations enable smarter, faster, and more intelligent industrial applications.

For more information, visit https://www.biostar.com.tw.

