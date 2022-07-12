Comet Lake Micro-ATX Motherboard for Industrial Use

Press Release

Image Provided by ICP Germany PH10CMU - Classic Micro-ATX motherboard for IPC

ICP Germany offers with the PH10CMU a Micro-ATX board, which is available in four variants. One variant in the entry-level class with Intel® H420E chipset, two variants from the desktop class with Q470E chipset and one variant from the workstation class with W480E chipset. Common to all is the support of the 10th generation Core-i9/i7/i5/i3 with up to 10 processor cores and 125 Watt thermal design power. Up to 64GB of RAM with a maximum clock rate of 2933 MHz can be loaded on the four DDR4 memory banks, whereby the W480E variant supports ECC error correction.

The Intel HD graphics unit enables the connection of three monitors with a resolution of max. 4K on the HDMI and display port, as well as Full HD on the DVI port with the triple display support. Furthermore, two network ports with Intel i219LM and i210AT ICs are available.

The Micro-ATX boards offer one PCI Express 3.0 x16 slot, one PCI Express 2.0 x8 slot, one M.2 2242/2260/2280, one M.2 2230 and one PCI slot as expansion options. Differences between the variants can be seen in the peripheral ports. Depending on the variant, up to six USB3.2, four USB2.0, six SATA 6G, three RS-232, one RS-232/422/485, ten GPIOs, as well as another GbE network port can be used. Optionally, the PH10CMU is available with a 4K resolution eDP port and TPM module. The PH10CMU is designed to operate in a temperature range of 0 °C to 60 °C. Upon customer request, ICP also delivers the PH10CMU as a bundle with processor, RAM and memory or assembled as a ready-to-use system in a suitable 19" or tower housing.

ICP. Industrial Computer Products ...by people who care!

Datasheet: files.icp-deutschland.de.