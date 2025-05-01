Embedded Computing Design

Darveen Unveils Stainless Steel PCs with Full IP66/IP65 Compliance

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

May 01, 2025

Image Credit: Darveen

Taipei, Taiwan. Darveen’s SPC Series of comprehensive stainless steel panel PCs and monitors are fully compliant with IP66 and IP65 standards for rugged environments supporting waterproof, dustproof, and corrosion-resistant performance. The series highlights an enclosed flat design with SUS304 or optional SUS316 stainless steel housing in sizes ranging from 10 to 21.5 inches delivering projected capacitive and resistive touchscreens.

The SPC series features a wide operating temperature range, a 9–36VDC power input range, and I/O connectivity via rugged M12 connectors. It is ideal for applications in meat processing plants, pharmaceutical clean rooms, and chemical production.

Also available is the stainless-steel front bezel panel PC lineup, the SFPC Series, which provides front-side IP65 protection for a sensible balance of ruggedness, hygiene, and cost efficiency. The series comes in sizes ranging from 10 to 15 inches and is designed for food processing lines, pharmaceutical production, packaging machinery, and embedded machine control panels.

For more information, visit darveen.com/.

