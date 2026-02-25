DEV KIT WEEKLY: MiTAC ME2 Embedded System

This time on DevKit Weekly, we're going to take a look at the ME2 Embedded System from MiTAC.

Designing Edge systems for constrained spaces involves overcoming several challenges. To balance the parameters of performance, size, and reliability for a given project can be difficult already, but adding in the constraints of tight spaces definitely increases the difficulty.

Engineers have to handle thermal management and associated power density for heavy workloads, often from AI at the Edge. Also, wide DC voltage input is usually needed, ranging from 8 to 26 V, while small physical spaces can necessitate limited memory capacity and bandwidth. Finally, connectivity can’t be taken for granted.

The MiTAC ME2 embedded computer has been designed for Edge intelligence applications in constrained spaces, using either an Intel Twin Lake N N150 (Atom) or N355 (Core 3) CPU, with up to 16 GB of industrial-grade LPDDR5 memory. It also has a wide DC input range (typically 8 to 26 V), and supports connectivity and expansion options.

The ME2 provides PoE for dual LANs and various I/O options, including 3 USB type A, 1 USB type C, HDMI, and RS232/422/485. The Power over Ethernet port allows both power and data to be transmitted through a single RJ45 cable, and the system itself can run via PoE.

MiTAC says it maintains low power consumption and supports an operating temperature of -25°C to 55°C (-13F to 131F). It’s tailored for control gateway applications like intelligent surveillance, machine vision, quality inspection, and inventory control in a smart factory.

While the MiTAC ME2 embedded system is built for space-constrained environments, it is engineered for robust performance and industrial-grade reliability. It’s pretty small– easily held in the hand, only 118.5 by 80.4 by 39.5 mm (4.6x3x1.5 in). It has a rugged die-cast chassis and onboard industrial grade LPDDR5 memory and eMMC storage, and onboard hardware TPM 2.0

Engineers working on space-constrained applications that need serious compute would be well-served to check out MiTAC’s ME2 platform. It strikes a solid balance of high performance, ruggedness, and compact design, has lots of software flexibility and lots of memory for even high-impact Ai applications at the edge.

