DigiKey Keeps Expanding Portfolio

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: DigiKey

Thief River Falls, Minnesota. DigiKey announced a portfolio expansion in the first two quarters of 2024, featuring the addition of more than 150 new suppliers and over 340,000 new products across its DigiKey Marketplace and Fulfilled by DigiKey. Suppliers added include AEM, FLEXEMATIC, Faulhaber, Nexcom, and Pacific Lasertec.

“DigiKey’s Marketplace growth in the first half of 2024 gives our customers access to more product lines than ever before,” said Missy Hall, vice president, new market development for DigiKey. “We’re continually expanding the diversity of our products and suppliers in new product categories in DigiKey Marketplace and Fulfilled by DigiKey programs to support the global engineering industry with the best possible selection of products.”

Nexcom: The Neu-X101-6C-DC fanless edge computing system can support two independent HDMI 4K@30Hz display outputs. It offers a rich I/O interface that includes four USB ports, two LAN ports, and six COM ports, making it an ideal IoT edge computer for connecting various devices or sensors for digital data transmission in a smart city environment. Its palm-size design ensures easier installation with less space needed.

eLichens: The CRA-30-242 Cranberry sensor is an ultra-low power, single-series device with state-of-the-art NDIR (non-dispersive infrared) technology and a dual-channel gas sensor. It features a proprietary IR micro-source, patented optical design, and advanced signal processing algorithms, providing the lowest power consumption and highest stability on the market, all in a compact form factor.

For more information, visit DigiKey.