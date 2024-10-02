electronica Will Host 3,000 Plus Global Exhibitors

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: electronica electronica will be held in Munich, Germany from November 12th -15th with 3,000 plus exhibitors from around the globe exhibiting the latest products and solutions. The show includes practice-oriented forums, conferences, and various special events. electronica will establish a universal platform for discourse innovating an “All Electric Society”, in which complete energy demand is covered by CO²-neutral electricity.

“electronica 2024 is already a great success,” says Exhibition Director Katja Stolle. “We have 18 full halls, an excellent supporting program, and we can sense how much the exhibitors are looking forward to this year's trade fair.”

electronica forums varying from automotive, electrical connectors, embedded, IIoT, and power electronics will be held on six different stages covering most applications in electronics. Expanded topics this year include AI machine learning and women in tech.

CEO Roundtable “Leading the way to the All Electric Society”

November 11, 5:00 p.m.

Jean-Marc Chery (STMicroelectronics),

Jochen Hanebeck (Infineon Technologies) and

Kurt Sievers (NXP Semiconductors)

Barbara Bergmeier, Executive Director Industrial Operations at Jaguar Land Rover

On November 13th the bgreen leaders network will deliver lectures and panel discussions on the latest trends and challenges in sustainability and the circular economy.

At the All Electric Society Tour, supported by the German Electro and Digital Industry Association (ZVEI), attendees will experience the contribution of exhibitors to the All Electric Society in an individual tour of various booths.

In cooperation with Elektor, the electronica Fast Forward program commits a stage for newer companies to showcase their innovations and vie for the desirable Fast Forward Award. Also presenting will be influencers in the electronics scene including Max.Imagination, DIY GUY Chris and GreatScott!.

Daily, the Career Area will offer individual advice on applications and career growth, as well as a job market with exclusive job offers. The Young Talents Day on the last day of the fair, November 15th, offers school and university students an additional free program of tours, workshops, and career advice.

Two bonus international conferences will be at ICM (International Congress Center):

On November 11th, the electronica Automotive Conference will have experts and executives including Peter Schiefer, Automotive President of Infineon Technologies, and Gregg Lowe, CEO of Wolfspeed. The conference will emphasize innovative developments and challenges in electrification, sustainability, cybersecurity, interior trends, and driver assistance systems.

The Wireless Congress: Systems & Applications on November 13th and 14th will present shifts and practical applications of next-generation wireless systems.

For more information, visit electronica.de/en/.

Tip: The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research's InnoTruck will be on site throughout the fair (Atrium between A1 and B1). On two floors, the mobile exhibition will focus on technical innovations from research to everyday applications and the associated job profiles.