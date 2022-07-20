Embedded Executive: Dave Smith, Co-Founder, VP, BlackPearl

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

When it comes to embedded computers for industrial applications, size does matter—sometimes.

Many of the industrial platforms cut a fairly wide berth, so you can take a lot of liberties with the embedded computer board. But for those applications where space is at a premium, systems integrators don’t have the same number of options. One option that’s now available is the Interceptor, from BlackPearl Technology. In this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, I spoke to Dave Smith, Co-Founder and VP of Innovation at Black Pearl, and we discussed when and where a platform like this one makes sense.