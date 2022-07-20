Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Dave Smith, Co-Founder, VP, BlackPearl

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

July 20, 2022

Embedded Executive: Dave Smith, Co-Founder, VP, BlackPearl

When it comes to embedded computers for industrial applications, size does matter—sometimes.

Many of the industrial platforms cut a fairly wide berth, so you can take a lot of liberties with the embedded computer board. But for those applications where space is at a premium, systems integrators don’t have the same number of options. One option that’s now available is the Interceptor, from BlackPearl Technology. In this week’s Embedded Executives podcast, I spoke to Dave Smith, Co-Founder and VP of Innovation at Black Pearl, and we discussed when and where a platform like this one makes sense.

 

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
AI & Machine Learning
The Benefits and Techniques of Machine Learning in Embedded Systems

July 20, 2022

MORE
Consumer
sureCore's Ultra-Low Memory Technologies Enable Designers to Create the Reality of the Metaverse

July 11, 2022

MORE
IoT
Johanson Enhances WiFi 6E and WiFi 7 and Coexistence Filter Solutions

July 20, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
SPARK Microsystems Teams With UWB Alliance to Test UWB Coexistence

July 15, 2022

MORE