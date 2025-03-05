The Road to embedded world: AAEON’s Live Demos and Innovations Leveraging Intel

AAEON, a Titanium member of the Intel IoT Solutions Alliance, will be in Hall 1, Booth 306 at embedded world highlighting its edge AI hardware platforms. Its collaboration with Intel aims to bring innovative products to market and implement edge AI solutions through bilateral initiatives, shared practices, and joint goals.

Live Booth Demos:

FWS-2290 for AI Network Security leverages the Intel Processor N97 CPU and delivers support for the complete Intel Processor N-series range. It allows up to 8 cores of computing power at 15W. In addition, integrated security is available for applications such as UTM and VPN through the inclusion of Intel Control-Flow Enforcement Technology (CET), AES-NI, and Virtualization Technology for Directed I/O. This facilitates the acceleration of encryption and decryption and safeguards against software vulnerabilities when managing complex network traffic.

According to AAEON, its PICO-MTU4 for AI Physical Therapy is the world's smallest board (2.5") equipped with the new Intel Core Ultra platform. With a cutting-edge disaggregated die design, hybrid CPU core architecture, and an advanced AI engine NPU, it enhances multi-thread performance by 24% while reducing SoC power consumption by 50%. The PICO-MTU4 is ideal for enhanced edge computing, smart healthcare, and industrial robotic applications.

For AI Smart Cities, the UPX i14 Edge utilizes high-speed data processing, native AI acceleration, and edge computing capabilities via its Intel Core Ultra CPU, LPDDR5 system memory, and Intel Arc graphics. The platform manages real-time video processing from multiple components while sustaining wireless connectivity through 5G and Wi-Fi support. It is ideal for bringing AI-assisted decision making to settings like parking lots, transport hubs, and commercial buildings.

Additional Booth Highlights:

UP Xtreme ARL: Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265H (Arrow Lake)

UP Squared Pro TWL: Intel Twin Lake Processor SoC

BOXER-6648-ARS: Intel Arrow Lake S

MAXER-5100: Intel Raptor Lake

CEB-BSP1: Intel Granite Rapids

GAR-A750E: Intel ARC GPU A750E

GENE-MTH6: Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

PICO-ASL4W2 RevB: Intel Amston Lake

de next-RAP8-EZBOX: Inel Raptor Lake

MXM-ACMA: Intel ARC MXM GPU A370

As a trusted AI innovation partner, AAEON has a deep understanding of Intel’s AI and edge computing technologies, allowing it to formulate its roadmap in a way that ensures customers can not only take advantage of longstanding Intel development tools such as the Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO Toolkit, but also next-generation Intel processing units and advanced GPU solutions.

