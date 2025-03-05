Embedded Executive: Simplify Edge AI | Tria

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Edge AI is one of the popular topics amongst the embedded community. It’s the place where decisions are made, data is analyzed, etc. It’s also a place where lots of confusion arises because of its complexity, especially from a development perspective. To get to the heart of where the challenges lie in this phase of design, I spoke with Jim Beneke, a Vice President for Tria Americas, an Avnet company, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. Jim has a pretty deep history in the embedded space and served as a great resource on this topic.