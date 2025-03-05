Embedded Executive: Simplify Edge AI | Tria
Edge AI is one of the popular topics amongst the embedded community. It’s the place where decisions are made, data is analyzed, etc. It’s also a place where lots of confusion arises because of its complexity, especially from a development perspective. To get to the heart of where the challenges lie in this phase of design, I spoke with Jim Beneke, a Vice President for Tria Americas, an Avnet company, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. Jim has a pretty deep history in the embedded space and served as a great resource on this topic.