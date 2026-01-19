embedded world Germany 2026: Your Guide for Event Details, Free Ticket, What to Expect, and Key Tips for Success

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Blog

The embedded computing community and industry have made embedded world the global platform and thought leadership meeting point for experts, key players, and major associations in the embedded space. This year’s embedded world Germany will be held March 10-12th, 2026 at Nürnberg Messe.

At embedded world Germany, top-class speakers from research, development, and practice will share their knowledge with you. They will discuss the state of the technology and possible future developments in the industry. Current topics will be highlighted in numerous expert lectures and panels. And, of course, there will be opportunities for intensive technical discussions and lots of networking opportunities.

The important thing to know is: if you are an engineer, product manager, embedded technology or design company of any size, even a startup, you should be booking your travel as soon as possible to be at embedded world Germany. This show will be the best chance to learn from and about all the major global players from Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia.

Event Overview

The minds behind the embedded world shows are positioned to offer excellent insight into embedded systems: from components and modules to operating systems, hardware and software design. The shows also incorporate key players and designers in M2M communication and IoT, service providers and UI and HMI leaders. The events focus on technology, engineering, process and product, both on the exhibit hall floor and in the conference rooms, full of top-class subject matter experts. All of this has made this event series the must-attend events in the industry for developers, system architects, product managers, and technical management.

This will be the critical event of the year where you can become a bigger part of the community and use this major industry platform to network and make valuable business contacts. You don’t want to miss out on the fastest growing embedded systems show in the world.

The show will encompass the entire wide span of embedded computing topics, including key trending topics like Software Defined Vehicles, AI, Machine Learning, and Virtualized System Design, and the nuts-and-bolts Embedded Engineering topics like embedded software, hardware, security, M2M, IoT, semiconductor IP, and much more.

Conference Tips

A conference of this size and scope can certainly be a bit overwhelming, so it’s important to prepare in advance. You will want to book sessions early that require separate registration, make sure to RSVP for networking events, and make sure to save time to explore the exhibit halls during the day in between meetings.



Remember your business cards (or a QR code for scanning if you’re paperless), your phone charger and power bank. Your show badge to get into every event, and your biggest smile because the networking is going to be a key part of your embedded world Germany success. Remember to introduce yourself and be clear about your goals to find partners, customers, and collaborators that will work well with your needs. Remember, some folks like to shake hands, others fist bump, and some will keep their distance, but no matter what, almost everyone you meet is also there to make a new connection.

