MSI Brings Palm Size Computing to Non-Critical Environments

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

July 10, 2024

MSI Brings Palm Size Computing to Non-Critical Environments
Image Credit: MSI

MSI has announced its innovative industrial lite box product, the MS-C918, designed to meet the various needs of modern industry with a focus on cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and portability. The palm-sized platform leverages Intel’s Alder Lake-N N100 Processor.

Features:

  • Compact Size:

    • 80mm x 80mm x 36mm

  • Display Capabilities:

    • Dual independent displays via 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, up to 4K Resolution

  • HDMI CEC on/off Function:

    • Manage display connection and power on or off using the HDMI CEC function with its TV remote control

  • Storage Options:

    • eMMC 128G storage and an SD slot for up to 2TB of external storage

  • Connectivity:

    • WiFi 6E, BT 5.2, and 1 GbE LAN with RJ-45.

  • Support VESA Mount

Highlights:

  • Mid-term Longevity Support:

    • Provides a service life of around three years

  • Designed for Non-critical Environments:

    • Intended for non-critical settings with controlled environments.

  • Performance and Reliability:

    • Equipped with the latest processors and connectivity options

  • Cost-effective Solutions

For more information, visit ipc.msi.com/product.
 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

