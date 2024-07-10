MSI Brings Palm Size Computing to Non-Critical Environments

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: MSI

MSI has announced its innovative industrial lite box product, the MS-C918, designed to meet the various needs of modern industry with a focus on cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and portability. The palm-sized platform leverages Intel’s Alder Lake-N N100 Processor.

Features:

Compact Size: 80mm x 80mm x 36mm

Display Capabilities: Dual independent displays via 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, up to 4K Resolution

HDMI CEC on/off Function: Manage display connection and power on or off using the HDMI CEC function with its TV remote control

Storage Options: eMMC 128G storage and an SD slot for up to 2TB of external storage

Connectivity: WiFi 6E, BT 5.2, and 1 GbE LAN with RJ-45.

Support VESA Mount

Highlights:

Mid-term Longevity Support: Provides a service life of around three years

Designed for Non-critical Environments: Intended for non-critical settings with controlled environments.

Performance and Reliability: Equipped with the latest processors and connectivity options

Cost-effective Solutions

For more information, visit ipc.msi.com/product.

