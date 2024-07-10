MSI Brings Palm Size Computing to Non-Critical Environments
July 10, 2024
MSI has announced its innovative industrial lite box product, the MS-C918, designed to meet the various needs of modern industry with a focus on cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and portability. The palm-sized platform leverages Intel’s Alder Lake-N N100 Processor.
Features:
-
Compact Size:
- 80mm x 80mm x 36mm
-
Display Capabilities:
- Dual independent displays via 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, up to 4K Resolution
-
HDMI CEC on/off Function:
- Manage display connection and power on or off using the HDMI CEC function with its TV remote control
-
Storage Options:
- eMMC 128G storage and an SD slot for up to 2TB of external storage
-
Connectivity:
- WiFi 6E, BT 5.2, and 1 GbE LAN with RJ-45.
-
Support VESA Mount
Highlights:
-
Mid-term Longevity Support:
- Provides a service life of around three years
-
Designed for Non-critical Environments:
- Intended for non-critical settings with controlled environments.
-
Performance and Reliability:
- Equipped with the latest processors and connectivity options
-
Cost-effective Solutions
For more information, visit ipc.msi.com/product.