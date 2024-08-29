Embedded Computing Design

Neousys Leverages Intel to Integrate AI Capable Industrial Expansion Cards

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

August 29, 2024

News

Image Credit: Neousys Technology

Taipei, Taiwan. Neousys Technology launched its Nuvo-2822, a compact expansion box PC powered by the Intel Alder Lake N processor and featuring four PCIe/PCI slots, making it ideal for integrating various industrial expansion cards, including frame grabber cards with AI computing capabilities.

To simplify peripheral connections, the Nuvo-2822 offers front-accessible I/O ports and supports two Ethernet ports with I210-IT controllers and two USB 3.2 Gen2 ports equipped with screw-lock mechanisms for connecting to industrial cameras. Delivered is an 8-channel isolated DIO and four COM ports adding to the flexibility required by factory automation applications.

The Nuvo-2822 integrates with Neousys' 100 TOPS Intelligent Frame Grabber Card, utilizing NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, facilitating the conversion of current x86 systems into AI inference-enabled edge computing platforms.

"Nuvo-2822 strikes a perfect balance between performance and size, offering flexible expandability to meet various industrial needs. It even supports AI inference PCIe card for advanced AI computing applications. We continue to expand the boundaries of edge AI and are excited to accelerate the transformation of factory automation with this rugged box-PC," said Neil Liu, product manager at Neousys Technology.

For more information, visit neousys-tech.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

