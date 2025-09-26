Newark Opens Centralized Hub for Electronics Design, Sourcing, and Purchasing

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Newark

Newark, an Avnet Company, opened a new hub for on-board components delivering a single destination to design, source, and purchase materials for contemporary electronics. It offers access to circuit board components, development kits, single board computers and technical resources, including white papers, webinars, videos, and design guides.

Consumers benefit from utilizing Newark’s PunchOut catalogs, search and order APIs and BOM management, as well as services such as free re-reeling, vendor-managed inventory, custom kitting, labeling and product alternatives.

Engineers can purchase components knowing that all products sold from Newark include traceability factors such as date, lot codes, and Certificates of Conformance.

“Newark’s new on-board components hub combines our extensive product range with the tools and services that engineers, and procurement professionals need most,” said Rebeca Obregon, President of Newark. “With expanded local inventory, faster delivery times and deep technical resources, this hub empowers customers to work faster, smarter and with greater confidence.”

For more information, visit newark.com/board-level-components.