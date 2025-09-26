Embedded Computing Design

Newark Opens Centralized Hub for Electronics Design, Sourcing, and Purchasing

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 26, 2025

News

Newark Opens Centralized Hub for Electronics Design, Sourcing, and Purchasing
Image Credit: Newark

Newark, an Avnet Company, opened a new hub for on-board components delivering a single destination to design, source, and purchase materials for contemporary electronics. It offers access to circuit board components, development kits, single board computers and technical resources, including white papers, webinars, videos, and design guides.

Consumers benefit from utilizing Newark’s PunchOut catalogs, search and order APIs and BOM management, as well as services such as free re-reeling, vendor-managed inventory, custom kitting, labeling and product alternatives.

Engineers can purchase components knowing that all products sold from Newark include traceability factors such as date, lot codes, and Certificates of Conformance.

“Newark’s new on-board components hub combines our extensive product range with the tools and services that engineers, and procurement professionals need most,” said Rebeca Obregon, President of Newark. “With expanded local inventory, faster delivery times and deep technical resources, this hub empowers customers to work faster, smarter and with greater confidence.”

For more information, visit newark.com/board-level-components.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Automotive
Image Credit: Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic Expands Automotive Haptics Portfolio

December 15, 2025

MORE
Consumer
TDK Adds SmartMotion for Smart Glasses to its Custom Sensing Solutions for AI Glasses and Augmented Reality

September 30, 2025

MORE
Open Source
Embedded Executive: RISC-V Works Great At Low Power Levels, Too | Upbeat Technology

November 19, 2025

MORE
Security
Image Credit: RunSafe Security
New RunSafe Security Report: Engineering Leaders Brace for Rising Cyber Risks in Embedded AI

December 11, 2025

MORE