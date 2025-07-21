Embedded Computing Design

NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.: NDiS B361

July 21, 2025

Image Credit: NEXCOM

Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i processor, the NDiS B361 is a new Duro Edge computing system capable of handling rich multimedia content. With built-in CEC and EDID capabilities, the monitors can be remotely controlled via the NDiS B361. The NDiS B361 emulates EDID across two independent HDMI 1.4 displays, ensuring accurate detection of resolution and refresh rate for seamless integration. Supporting resolutions of up to 4096 x 2160 at 30Hz, it provides a crystal-clear and consistent viewing experience, making it ideal for industrial and professional applications. The CEC function also allows you to control HDMI devices through a single remote.

The NDiS B361 is a slim-type fanless embedded system with extended temperature durability, making it suitable for other semi outdoor usage in locations such as QSR drive through kiosks, information stands, bus stops, or digital transit information signs.

  • 13th Gen slim-type fanless embedded system
  • Extended temperature durability
  • Built-in CEC and EDID
  • Support 12V to 24V DC power input

