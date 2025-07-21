NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.: NDiS B361

Image Credit: NEXCOM

Product Description:

Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i processor, the NDiS B361 is a new Duro Edge computing system capable of handling rich multimedia content. With built-in CEC and EDID capabilities, the monitors can be remotely controlled via the NDiS B361. The NDiS B361 emulates EDID across two independent HDMI 1.4 displays, ensuring accurate detection of resolution and refresh rate for seamless integration. Supporting resolutions of up to 4096 x 2160 at 30Hz, it provides a crystal-clear and consistent viewing experience, making it ideal for industrial and professional applications. The CEC function also allows you to control HDMI devices through a single remote.