Premio Inc.’s ACO Series In-Vehicle Fanless Computers Now Supports Intel 10th Generation Embedded Processors with EN50155 Railway Certification

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Premio Inc. released its ACO-6000-CML In-Vehicle Computers now supporting Intel® 10th Generation CML-S (Comet Lake S) and Xeon® W processors. This industrial-grade computer is the latest addition to Premio’s railway and in-vehicle (ACO-6000 Series) portfolio of fanless and high-performance embedded designs.

The ACO-6000-CML Series In-Vehicle Computer is engineered with versatile technologies that enable processing for workloads that power intelligent automation, machine learning, and IoT data telemetry. A key benefit for this in-vehicle computer is its EN 50155 certification that falls under strict compliance standards for electronic equipment used in rolling stock and railway deployments.

System integrators and end-users can also leverage the ACO-6000-CML for specific in-vehicle features. A CAN Bus chip is embedded on the motherboard and provides access to a two-channel, two-pin CAN Bus protocol. This feature allows the computer to leverage vehicle telematics data and provide real-time analytics for intelligent transportation systems, fleet management, process analytics, and system optimization. This fanless computer also comes with a PC/Car mode setting that allows programmable power ignition management for safe shutdown within in-vehicle designs. Users can also select models that support wide-power voltage inputs from 9-48 VDC and high ranges from 48-110VDC, a specific power input requirement for railway deployments.

Another differentiating feature for the ACO-6000-CML In-vehicle computer is Premio’s I/O bracket for modular I/O daughterboards. This specific design supports up to x16 additional LAN & PoE in wired RJ45/M12 connectors, x16 USB 3.1 gen 2 ports, x4 10GbE in RJ45 connectors, and even a 5G ready module for low-latency wireless connectivity at the edge. Applications that require a variety of I/O connections to IoT sensors can leverage these add-on modules for incredible I/O scale.

The ACO-6000-CML AI Edge Inference Computer leverages performance enhancements provided by Intel® 10th Generation CML S Processors and W480E Chipset support. The LGA1200 socket design is combined with Intel’s W480E chipset to deliver augmented peripheral performance for low latency edge responsiveness. A key feature in this release is the ability to use Intel® XEON® processors for server-grade performance in a fanless thermal profile. The Intel® XEON® W-1290TE is a 35W TDP processor that delivers 10 cores for multitasking and supports error correction code (ECC) memory for data redundancy in mission-critical applications.

Storage media can also be configured with x3 2.5” SATA SSDs, 1x internal 2.5” SATA SSDs at 9mm height, and 2x external hot-swappable SATA SSDs at 7mm height. Gigabit wireless speeds, PCIe 3.0 lanes, SATA ports, and high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 2 also enable the in-vehicle computer with I/O integration options for transmitting data to and from sensory devices siting at the edge.

With the EN 50155 certification, Premio’s in-vehicle computers are tested and validated to ensure reliable performance in the harshest environmental settings. The industrial-grade fanless design ensures better reliability in wider temperatures ( -25C to 70C), wider input voltages (9-48VDC / 48-110VDC), and even resistance to shock (50G) and vibrations (5GRMS).

The ACO-6000-CML In-Vehicle Computer can process an influx of data and make critical decisions in real-time with its performance-based features. Key benefits are better responses to situational data, low-latency data processing, and mission critical business insights based on actionable intelligence.

For more information, visit www.premioinc.com