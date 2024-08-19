Product of the Week: ASUS IoT’s PE2200U Rugged Fanless Embedded Computer

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Industrial environments are often faced with harsh conditions that are demanding, and sometimes, unpredictable. Extreme temperatures, moisture, dust, and vibration are all factors that influence the reliability, performance, and overall lifetime of traditional systems. With the added demands of remote monitoring and industrial automation functions, it’s important that these mission- and safety-critical applications consistently withstand these challenges.

The PE2200U Rugged Fanless Embedded Computer from ASUS IoT is powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra processor 100U series, offering high performance in a compact form factor, and advanced, multi-core processing capabilities for real-time data processing, machine learning, and advanced analytics.

ASUS IoT’s PE2200U In Action

With the addition of the Intel processor, the PE2200U provides up to 64 GB of DDR5 memory, at 5600 MHz, via two, compact SO-DIMM slots. For storage, the embedded computer includes one SATA drive bay for a 2.5-inch HDD or SSD and one M.2 2280 M key socket for PCIe Gen4x4.

For expansion, the solution includes one M.2 2230 E key socket and one M.2 3042/3052 B key socket with nano-SIM slot, both for one PCIe / USB 2.0. The PE2200U offers versatile connectivity through various I/O ports and connectivity options with 2 x LAN, 7 x USB, and 4 x COM, and further expansion via expansion capacity including PoE, CAN-bus, and COM port modules.

Getting Started with ASUS IoT’s PE2200U

Further backing the PE2200U’s rugged reliability, the solution meets the military-grade MIL-STD 810H standard and supports temperatures ranging from -20° to 60°C and power ranging from 9 to 36V DC-in. For system security, and monitoring and control, the embedded system includes a Watchdog timer, an optional TPM-SPI-A powered by Infineon SLB9672, and OS support for Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise (64-bit) and Linux by Project.

Additional Resources: