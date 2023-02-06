Embedded Computing Design

Product of the Week: Premio’s RCO-1000-EHL Fanless Mini Industrial Computer

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

February 06, 2023

Sponsored Story

Product of the Week: Premio’s RCO-1000-EHL Fanless Mini Industrial Computer

With increasing amounts of data being delivered to and from IoT devices and smart sensors deployed at the industrial edge, Industry 4.0 and other safety-critical environments must be capable of processing and managing this data efficiently.

By integrating Edge AI into mission- and safety-critical IIoT applications, these environments can reduce latency and deeply analyze scenarios while ultimately increasing the reliability and efficiency of the operations they perform. The RCO-1000-EHL Series of industrial grade, fanless mini computers from Premio is powered by the Intel® 11th Generation Celeron® J Series (Elkhart Lake) processors that deliver edge computing and high-performance capabilities to industrial IoT applications.

Premio’s RCO-1000-EHL in Action

Designed for IIoT and intelligent IIoT at the edge, the Intel® Celeron® J6413 SoC design features four cores, a max TDP of 10W, and CPU high frequency mode of 1.8 GHz. The processor also features 16 EUs of Intel® UHD graphics with a graphics burst (turbo) mode of 800 MHz and graphics high frequency mode of 400MHz. The SoC also supports a 10nm compute die and 14nm PCH in one chipset.

With its main takeaway being work consolidation at the rugged edge, the RCO-1000-EHL supports:

  • 1x 260-pin DDR4 SODIMM up to 32GB
  • 1x M.2 B-Key (2242/3042/3052) for internal storage and accelerator expansions
  • 1x full-size mPCIe (with mSATA)
  • 1x 2.5” SATA SSD/HDD Bay

For the base model, the 150 (W) x 105 (D) x 49 (H) mm industrial computer also supports 1x 2.5Gb Ethernet, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps), 2x COM (RS-232/422/485), and up to 3x true 4K independent displays for high-speed interfacing. An M.2 AI module is also provided for machine inferencing.

For wireless connectivity, the RCO-1000-EHL supports a dual SIM socket for 4G and 5G data telemetry, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5, while also supporting an on-board embedded CAN bus protocol to enable external communication transmissions. The solution can also support an optional power ignition module for power management.

Getting Started with Premio’s RCO-1000-EHL

The TPM 2.0-supported mini industrial computer maintains and operating temperature of -40°C to 70°C and a storage temperature of -40°C to 85°C. The solution adheres to the MIL-STD-810G for resistance to shock and vibration at 50G & 5Grms. It also provides over current and over voltage protection, with a voltage input of 9 – 36VDC.

The industrial computer is CE and FCC Class A certified, constructed with extruded aluminum with metal, and weighs 0.9 kg. The RCO-1000-EHL enables wall mounting, with the option for SIDE, VESA, and DIN-rail mounting.

For those interested in viewing the RCO-1000-EHL in-person, Premio will be present at ATX West in booth 4489 from February 7 – 9 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Additional Resources:

 

Subscribe

More from Embedded Computing

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Consumer
Floored: CES 2023 Slideshow Recap, Part 3

January 23, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Road to embedded world '23: Campbell, California, Atmosic

February 7, 2023

MORE
Storage
Check All the Boxes When Designing a NAND-Based Storage System

February 6, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Provided by Andes
Fly-by to embedded world '23: Hsinchu City, Taiwan, Andes Technology

February 3, 2023

MORE