Product of the Week: Premio’s RCO-1000-EHL Fanless Mini Industrial Computer

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

With increasing amounts of data being delivered to and from IoT devices and smart sensors deployed at the industrial edge, Industry 4.0 and other safety-critical environments must be capable of processing and managing this data efficiently.

By integrating Edge AI into mission- and safety-critical IIoT applications, these environments can reduce latency and deeply analyze scenarios while ultimately increasing the reliability and efficiency of the operations they perform. The RCO-1000-EHL Series of industrial grade, fanless mini computers from Premio is powered by the Intel® 11th Generation Celeron® J Series (Elkhart Lake) processors that deliver edge computing and high-performance capabilities to industrial IoT applications.

Premio’s RCO-1000-EHL in Action

Designed for IIoT and intelligent IIoT at the edge, the Intel® Celeron® J6413 SoC design features four cores, a max TDP of 10W, and CPU high frequency mode of 1.8 GHz. The processor also features 16 EUs of Intel® UHD graphics with a graphics burst (turbo) mode of 800 MHz and graphics high frequency mode of 400MHz. The SoC also supports a 10nm compute die and 14nm PCH in one chipset.

With its main takeaway being work consolidation at the rugged edge, the RCO-1000-EHL supports:

1x 260-pin DDR4 SODIMM up to 32GB

1x M.2 B-Key (2242/3042/3052) for internal storage and accelerator expansions

1x full-size mPCIe (with mSATA)

1x 2.5” SATA SSD/HDD Bay

For the base model, the 150 (W) x 105 (D) x 49 (H) mm industrial computer also supports 1x 2.5Gb Ethernet, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps), 2x COM (RS-232/422/485), and up to 3x true 4K independent displays for high-speed interfacing. An M.2 AI module is also provided for machine inferencing.

For wireless connectivity, the RCO-1000-EHL supports a dual SIM socket for 4G and 5G data telemetry, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5, while also supporting an on-board embedded CAN bus protocol to enable external communication transmissions. The solution can also support an optional power ignition module for power management.

Getting Started with Premio’s RCO-1000-EHL

The TPM 2.0-supported mini industrial computer maintains and operating temperature of -40°C to 70°C and a storage temperature of -40°C to 85°C. The solution adheres to the MIL-STD-810G for resistance to shock and vibration at 50G & 5Grms. It also provides over current and over voltage protection, with a voltage input of 9 – 36VDC.

The industrial computer is CE and FCC Class A certified, constructed with extruded aluminum with metal, and weighs 0.9 kg. The RCO-1000-EHL enables wall mounting, with the option for SIDE, VESA, and DIN-rail mounting.

For those interested in viewing the RCO-1000-EHL in-person, Premio will be present at ATX West in booth 4489 from February 7 – 9 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Additional Resources: