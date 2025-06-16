Product of the Week: Sealevel Systems’ Relio R1 Edge

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

The demand for rugged, reliable industrial edge computing solutions continues to grow as industries evolve and applications increasingly operate in harsher and more remote environments. Solutions like these need to be connected, modular, and advanced enough to succeed in varying conditions.

The Relio R1 Edge from Sealevel Systems is a fanless, embedded computer designed with the aforementioned use cases in mind. The solution features a solid-state design and boasts ruggedization with an anodized aluminum enclosure and UL certification. Overall, the Relio R1 Edge is designed to withstand shock, vibration, and debris.

The 6.64” (L) x 5” (W) x 1.9” (H) Relio R1 Edge supports an operating temperature of –40°C to 71°C (–40°F to 160°F) and storage temperature of –40°C to 85°C (–40°F to 185°F). The solution is designed to operate in a relative humidity range of 10–90% (non-condensing).

The Relio R1 Edge in Action

The Relio R1 Edge features a new generation of industrial processors with the Intel Core i7-1185GRE (Tiger Lake) CPU, with a max RAM of 64 GB, and a congatec BIOS for system management. For storage, the solution supports an M.2 SATA III SSD slot for solid-state storage ranging from 128GB to 1 TB.

For networking and communication, the embedded computer features dual 2.5 gigabit (10/100/1000/2500 BaseT) Ethernet ports, as well as one M.2 4G LTE Cellular slot and one M.2 Wi-Fi 6E slot, both of which support two optional antennas. Additionally, the Relio R1 Edge supports optional Wi-Fi via Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (US & Canada only), and serial ports, which include two 2-Wire RS-232 or RS-485 ports.

For USB connectivity, the solution features two high-retention SeaLATCH locking ports for USB 2.0, two high-retention SeaLATCH locking ports for USB 3.1, and one USB-C SeaLATCH port. The Relio R1 Edge also included support for DVI-D and DisplayPort, with a max video resolution of WQHD 2560×1600 @ 60Hz.

The Relio R1 Edge supports 18–36 VDC (12W typical; max 25W) and features TPM 2.0 for security.

Getting Started with the Relio R1 Edge

The Relio R1 Edge from Sealevel Systems is compatible with Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, Windows 11 Pro, Linux RHEL 8 (or later), and Linux Ubuntu 21 (or later). The solution is also Windows 11 IoT-ready.

The Relio R1 Edge supports a scalable architecture for upgrades via COM Express. It also includes the Sealevel System SeaCOM hardware driver and code samples for further developer support and system I/O.

Additional Resources: