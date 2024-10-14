Silicon Labs Delivers ew North America Keynote and Much More

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Silicon Labs attended the inaugural embedded world North America exhibition and delivered an opening keynote from CEO Matt Johnson and CTO Daniel Cooley conferring how AI is driving innovation in IoT, while noting the expertise of the company's growing Series 2 platform and upcoming Series 3 platform.

"AI is rapidly becoming a key growth catalyst that will enable the number of IoT devices to reach over a 100 billion in the next decade," said Silicon Labs President & CEO Matt Johnson. "Our upcoming Series 3 platform's unparalleled capabilities and productivity will unlock new applications and new capabilities across a vast range of industries, from manufacturing and retail to transportation, healthcare, energy distribution, fitness, and agriculture, helping transform each sector in remarkable ways."

Silicon Lab’s Series 3 devices aim to meet the requirements for far-edge devices across all IoT use cases in applications including, smart cities and civil infrastructure, commercial buildings, retail and warehouses, smart factories and Industry 4.0, smart homes, connected health, and the demand for increasingly portable, secure, compute-intensive applications.

Connectivity: Designed with a flexible IoT modem, capable of true concurrency on three wireless networks with micro-second channel switching



Compute: Scalable memory architecture with Cortex-M processors ranging from a Cortex-M33 at 133 MHz to dual Cortex-M55s running over 200 MHz,

Security: Devices support Silicon Labs Secure Vault High, with features including Execute in Place

Smart: Select Series 3 devices will feature Silicon Labs' second-generation Matrix Vector Processor, which offloads complex ML operations off of the main CPU onto a specialized accelerator designed to increase ML performance by up to 100x in wireless, battery-powered devices, drastically reducing power draw.



The Silicon Labs Series 2 improves with the new Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE ICs, the SiWG917 wireless MCU (SoC), the SiWN917 network-co-processor, and the SiWT917 radio co-processor IC targeted for applications running higher end operating systems.

Silicon Labs announced the BG26 and MG26 devices for Bluetooth and 802.15.4 connectivity. The SoCs are future proof as IoT grows and feature the same Matrix Vector Processor for dedicated machine learning as the upcoming Series 3. The MG26 and BG26 doubled their predecessor's Flash, RAM, and GPIO, and this innovation earned them one of IoT Evolution's Product of the Year awards.

According to the company, its Series 2 devices serve an arising area around Ambient IoT, with in environments such as indoor or outdoor ambient light, ambient radio waves, and kinetic motion.

In partnership with PMIC manufacturer e-peas, Silicon Labs announced the xG22E, a new ultra-low power variant of the xG22 wireless SoC that has a substantially reduced power budget and advanced sleep/wake engines that allow it to operate within the ambient IoT power envelope. This broadly applies to sensors, switches, and commercial applications like electronic shelf labels.

Silicon Labs is hosting its fifth annual Works With Virtual Developers Conference on November 20 and 21. Free to attend, Works With is the premier developer event for the IoT with over 30 sessions, keynotes, and labs, they can hear about the trends shaping the IoT from experts at Silicon Labs and other industry leaders.

