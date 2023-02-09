The Road to embedded world '23: Haryana, India, Logic Fruit Technologies

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Logic Fruit Technologies

Nuremberg, Germany. Logic Fruit Technologies will be demonstrating its innovative solutions for industrial embedded environments at embedded world 2023. Visit Logic Fruit Technologies in Hall 2, booth 2-655.

“We are thrilled to participate in Embedded World 2023 and to showcase our latest technology advancements in the embedded systems industry,” said Satish Arora, VP Operations and Business Development, of Logic Fruit Technologies. “This event is a great opportunity for us to connect with our customers and partners and to demonstrate our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the demands of the rapidly evolving embedded systems market.”

Logic Fruit Technologies is offering a free visitors pass to meet representatives at EW 2023. If interested, hare are contact details: [email protected].

For more information, visit logic-fruit.com to book your appointments prior.